Fashion week faux pas? On Saturday, February 22, stars like Olivia Culpo and Jada Pinkett Smith honored the late Kobe Bryant on the Philipp Plein runway at Milan Fashion Week. What was intended to be a tribute to the NBA All-Star has since caused some outrage on social media.

Culpo, Smith and more of the designer’s models hit the runway wearing Swarovski-studded jerseys and sweatshirts adorned with Bryant’s jersey number, 24, as well as the German fashion designer’s last name. The catwalk also featured controversial props, like a helicopter with the designer’s logo.

The runway show falls than a month after Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, tragically passed away in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California.

The German fashion designer shared a photo from the show on Instagram and captioned it, “HEROES COME AND GO…..LEGENDS LIVE FOREVER 🙏 happy to be able to support with the sales of this capsule the MAMBA & MAMBACITA SPORTS FOUNDATION.”

One Twitter user wrote, “This is disappointing, distasteful, and disrespectful. Philipp Plein making a ‘tribute’ to Kobe Bryant by featuring a gold helicopter and tastelessly placing his name all over lakers style jerseys with Kobe’s number. I am actually shocked.”

Another social media user tweeted, “Philipp Plein made two gold helicopters for his show today, which falls 27 days after Kobe died in a helicopter crash. BUT DON’T WORRY he whipped up a bunch of Swarovski Kobe jerseys (with ‘Plein’ written on them??) so it’s cool.”

While Twitter appears to be the platform that people are expressing their disapproval of the show, supporters have flocked to the comments section of Plein’s Instagram pics. “Congratulations for the big event and for the tribute to Kobe Bryant,” wrote on fan.” Another wrote, “Love this, @kobebryant was my hero.”

Both of the pieces debuted by Culpo and Smith are available for purchase on the luxury label’s website. The tank top costs $2,070 and the hooded sweatshirt costs $3,150.

