



Be prepared for cuteness overload! Kylie Jenner is launching two new products for Kylie Skin and her daughter adorable Stormi Webster is helping her market them.

With the launch of Kylie Skin’s new Hydrating Face and Lip Mask, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram Stories to share the exciting news. When doing so, she posted a video of her 20-month-old playing with the face hydrator and it’s almost too sweet to handle.

In the first clip, the little girl is seen playing around with the tube, trying to squeeze product into her hand. “Baby, that’s my new face mask,” the Lip Kit creator is overheard saying. “Do you want me to help you?”

After the reality star puts a dollop in one hand, the little girl asks for some in her other. She then runs off giggling, as if she’s up to no good.

In the third and final video, Stormi’s cute little face is directly in the camera, smiling and laughing with her hands covering the mask she’s applied to her pudgy round cheeks.

When Jenner turns the camera around and pulls her daughter close to her to show her through the phone’s camera, she giggles at the sight of herself.

“You gotta take that off, that’s not for babies,” she says. “Do you like my new face mask?”

“Yeah,” she adorably replies with her tiny little voice.

The Hydrating Face Mask is one of the newest additions to the ever-growing skincare collection. At $34 a tube, it’s the perfect way to unwind or kick off a long day. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes to soothe irritated skin and reduce puffiness. With ingredients like niacinamide, shea butter and kiwi seed oil, your skin will thank you for the comfortable boost.

Similarly, the $22 Hydrating Lip Mask uses a blend of oils, shea butter and Vitamin E to restore and lock-in moisture.

We can only hope there’s a little Stormi tutorial to go along with the lip goodie.