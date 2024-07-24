A viral style critic is not here for the wardrobe of Jenn Tran’s contestants on season 21 of The Bachelorette.

“If you wanna know what the average American man thinks a good suit looks like, all you have to do is watch this newest season of The Bachelorette, episode 1,” TikTok creator Albert Muzquiz said in a video posted on Tuesday, July 23.

Muzquiz noted that he stopped doing commentary on Bachelor Nation because there were only so many times he could say, “Your suit is bad and too small.”

“But this season brought us not only the most irritating men I have ever seen on The Bachelor — Jenn I am so sorry, I don’t know who did this to you — but also some of the worst fitting suits I have ever seen on television,” Muzquiz said.

Muzquiz pulled up an image of Tomas Azzano from the premiere night of The Bachelorette, which aired earlier this month. In the photo, Tomas was all smiles as he talked with host Jesse Palmer, donning a red suit and carrying a puppy in his arms.

“Now do I like a red suit? Of course, but as far as I’m concerned, only one man can pull ‘em off,” Muzquiz quipped as a picture of Timothée Chalamet dressed as Willy Wonka for 2023’s Wonka appeared on the screen.

“Anyways, that’s not the problem. It’s the pants. Look at these pants,” Muzquiz said while zooming in on Tomas’s legs. The pants were cut off right above the ankle, leaving several inches of his bare leg exposed from the end of the clothing to the black shoes.

“The high crop, tight pant, exposed ankles … This is a demon that I thought we’d exorcized seasons ago,” he said. “But it’s back.”

Muzquiz noted that every suitor is “bursting out of his suit” and “looking uncomfortable.” He pulled up pictures of Sam McKinney and Spencer Conley, who were photographed sitting inside a limo.

“Ankles out,” Muzquiz said while showing Dakota Nobles, who was sent home after night one of The Bachelorette. “Ties when they were there seemed cheap and wrong,” he continued, pointing out Thomas Nguyen’s look.

Instead, Muzquiz compared the looks to an off the rack suit from Todd Snyder. “A little bit of volume and these guys would have looked so much cooler,” he said. “Might have hidden the fact they suck.”

“Bad suits ARE SO BACK #thebachelorette,” Muzquiz captioned the post.

The Bachelorette season 13 alum Dean Unglert took to the comment section to recall his wardrobe from his stint on the ABC reality show. “I just bought the cheapest suit I could,” he wrote. “They’re expensive!”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.