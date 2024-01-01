While many The Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants have been known to wear stylish outfits on the show, none caused as much of a frenzy as the now-viral salmon blazer during Hannah Brown’s season.

While Hannah herself stunned in a plethora of chic ensembles in 2019’s season 15, her crop of suitors had a more limited wardrobe. In fact, Tyler Cameron, Dylan Barbour, Connor Saeli and Jed Wyatt all took turns wearing the same coat to group dates and rose ceremonies.

“Let’s clear this up. It’s my jacket,” Dylan told Bachelor Nation in June 2019 at the Men Tell All taping. “I had the OG salmon blazer. We had one for the guys who were between 6’0 and 6’3, and then we had one for the guys who were 6’4 to 6’6. So they had that knockoff salmon blazer.”

The salmon jacket didn’t just come out during The Bachelorette season 15, as

contestants on other seasons have worn similar outfits. In fact, Bachelor Joey Graziadei sported a matching version in his official season 28 promo photos.

Keep scrolling to see all the times that Bachelor Nation rocked salmon suits on the show: