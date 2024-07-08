Suki Waterhouse lived out a Beyoncé stan’s dream while vintage shopping in Los Angeles.
Waterhouse, 32, had the honor of trying on the gold fringe Roberto Cavalli dress that Beyoncé, 42, wore to the 2002 premiere of Austin Powers in Goldmember. “I’m beyond excited to be here,” she told British Vogue in a July 3 YouTube video as she entered the Aralda Vintage shop.
Waterhouse then began shuffling through clothes and came across the gold frock, which featured a plunging neckline, short sleeves and beaded fringe. “No way, is that the Beyoncé dress?” she asked the studio’s manager, James Gallagher.
After Gallagher confirmed it was the exact piece Beyoncé wore, Waterhouse gushed, “Oh my God, I have to try it on.”
“I am obsessed,” she said while stepping out of the dressing room. The “Good Looking” singer then danced around the shop to show off the design. “I literally don’t feel worthy being in this,” she quipped. “I feel [Beyoncé’s] spirit.”
“This is insane,” she continued. “How can I not [buy this]?”
While Waterhouse decided to pass on the sparkly frock, she ended up purchasing a blush version of the pink Zandra Rhodes dress that Princess Diana wore when she visited Kyoto in 1986.
“I kinda feel like I might have to own this,” Waterhouse said as she tried on the piece, noting the boho design was “one of [her] favorite pieces and things that [she] would love to own.”
“I’d be owning history,” she said, convincing herself to buy the dress. “It’s Diana. I am absolutely obsessed.”
Waterhouse also checked out a red leather jacket, a puffy polka dot shawl, a plunging gown and more.
When she’s not busy shopping — or performing on stage — Waterhouse is busy taking care of her baby girl, whom she shares with partner Robert Pattinson.
“Welcome to the world angel,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her cradling her little one in May. (Waterhouse gave birth in April.)
Two months later, she announced she’ll be starting her Sparklemuffin Tour this upcoming September.