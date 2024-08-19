Suki Waterhouse can’t get enough of her ruffled Eras Tour dress.

Waterhouse, 32, gushed over her custom Chloé gown via Instagram on Monday, August 19, that she wore while opening for Taylor Swift’s London concert two days prior. “Eras tour outfit!!! @chemena @chloe made me the dress of my dreams 💕,” she captioned a number of photos of her dancing in the peachy gown, which featured a flowy silhouette, ruffled skirt and long matching sleeves. The singer elevated the garment with brown leather boots and friendship bracelets.

Waterhouse went on to credit her stylists, Rob Zangardi and Cassy Meier, as well as her glam team, including hairstylist Linnéa Nordberg and makeup artist Riley-Kate.

While performing at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, August 17, Waterhouse donned pink sparkly eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, contoured and blushed cheeks and pink lips. Her bronde hair was parted to the side and styled in beachy waves.

Backstage, Waterhouse slipped into a beaded top featuring thick straps that cascaded into strands of crystals and a scalloped body. She matched the top with dark bottoms.

Waterhouse’s go-to stage style consists of catsuits, sparkly dresses, sheer tops and more. One of her most talked-about ensembles came while she was performing at a music festival in Mexico in November 2023, when she announced she and partner Robert Pattinson were expecting their first baby.

At the time, she rocked a purple sequin dress featuring a cowl neckline and a lime green hem, a pastel pink furry coat, sequin tights and silver cowgirl boots.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” Waterhouse quipped while pointing at her baby bump. “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

Waterhouse later gave birth to her daughter in April. “Welcome to the world angel ❤️,” she captioned a photo of her cradling her little one.