Friends support friends. Cara Delevingne showed her love for Rihanna at Super Bowl LVII with an epic fashion statement.

The supermodel, 30, attended the big game on Sunday, February 12, at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona, wearing a white T-shirt that read, “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird, but whatever.” Delevingne showed off the look via Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos.

In the first shot, the London native posed in the garb, which she paired with light-wash jeans. In the second photo, the runway star lifted up the shirt to reveal a graphic of Rihanna, 34, in a football helmet on the inside of the tee.

“#TeamRihanna,” Delevingne captioned the social media post, prompting excited reactions from her followers. “Ahhhh!!! Pour it up, pour it up,” wrote one fan, quoting one of Rihanna’s hits. “Sick!” a second comment read. A third fan added: “Exactly!”

Rihanna made her triumphant return to the stage during halftime on Sunday night. The hitmaker performed her hottest tracks, including “Diamonds,” “Rude Boy,” “Bitch Better Have My Money,” “We Found Love” and more.

For the show, the Barbados native turned up the heat in an all-red getup that included two dramatic overcoats. The Grammy winner wore a bustier and jumpsuit from Loewe, which she accessorized with a custom scarf and jacket by Alaïa. Her shoes, meanwhile, were orange MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross Low sneakers.

The “Love on the Brain” crooner arrived on stage via a platform that descended from the arena’s ceiling while wearing her first look: a red leather puffer scarf with built-in gloves. For the finale, she swapped out the scarf for a leather maxi puffer coat that also came with integrated gloves.

For glam, Rihanna used her own Fenty Beauty line, including the new Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in shade The MVP.

“That red stage called for the ultimate Rihanna red lip,” Priscilla Ono, Fenty Beauty global makeup artist, explained in a press release. “We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty. And to me, there’s nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip.”

In addition to making a musical comeback, Rihanna surprised fans by unveiling her second pregnancy. The Ocean’s Eight actress cradled her visible baby bump during the performance.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that the singer is pregnant less than one year after welcoming her first child with ASAP Rocky in May 2022. Rihanna’s rep also confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.