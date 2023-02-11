All eyes on the bad gal! Rihanna’s makeup artist Priscilla Ono wants the singer to shine bright like a diamond during her Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

“It’s a super iconic moment,” Ono, 38 — who also works as the Global Makeup Artist for Fenty Beauty — told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the big game on Sunday, February 12. “As I thought about her glam, I knew I wanted to create something that is timeless, something we’ll all look back at and be like, ‘Wow, that makeup would look good in any era, in any year.’ I don’t want anything too trendy, so that’s really what I have in my mind about the look I’m going to do.”

Gearing up for the beat required a lot of preparation, Ono shared. “It takes weeks … at least like two to three weeks to prepare. I’m around for all of the creative processes because it gets my wheels turning, and it helps me to start thinking about the look. I’m watching the rehearsals. I’m looking at the lighting. I’m peaking at the wardrobe.”

The beauty guru continued: “The glam has always been the finishing touch.”

Ono explained that during the last week of rehearsals she pitched “ideas for makeup and even for hair.” She shared that Rihanna is actively involved in the glam process as the “Umbrella” artist, 34, is “very into what her makeup looks like with her hair.”

“It’s really fun to experience and be able to prepare for something like this. I’m really proud of her. I feel like a proud mom,” Ono told Us.

The California native has been by Rihanna’s side for many of her big moments, including her appearance at the 80th Golden Globes last month. She’s also worked with Bella Hadid, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani.

“The number one thing I do before major performances and red carpet moments is make sure my clients’ skin is healthy … It’s a lot of skin prep, exfoliating and moisturizing,” Ono said, adding: “That’s the key to having long-lasting makeup.”

In terms of products, the makeup expert swears by an effective primer and setting spray. “Good primers are going to help your makeup stay on as well as good setting spray. It’s especially good when [Rihanna] or my other clients are performing.”

Ono also encouraged Us to use more “powder.” She explained: “Powder is going to blur and soften, taking away oil and shine.”

Like Rihanna, Ono is also in the midst of a career milestone, celebrating a new partnership with Secret Deodorant.

“This is such a full circle moment,” Ono told Us. “I’ve actually been using Secret Deodorant since I first started wearing deodorant. I remember growing up with my grandma, who is first generation Mexican, and when I was about 12 years old, she used to put a stick of Secret Deodorant in my backpack and that is such a core memory for me.” She continued: “She instilled this kind of being prepared for anything mentality and even when I pack my makeup kits today, I always make sure to bring my Secret Deodorant.”

“I’m especially loving the Weightless Dry Spray in White Peach. I can whip it out at any time. I can pass it to my assistants or anyone who needs it since we often times work such long days and it’s very easy to apply,” Ono shared.

She added: “I’m just really proud of this moment. Any moment that I can tie back to my childhood and my upbringing moves me. A couple of days ago, I went to my grandparents’ house and I told her I was working with Secret and my grandmother was like, ‘Really? Remember when I used to get that for you,’ and I told her that’s the same story I tell everyone. I just love that this ties back to my roots. It keeps me humble and grounded.”