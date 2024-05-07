Sydney Sweeney said goodbye to her signature blonde hair for the 2024 Met Gala.

The actress opted for a darker look to style with her powder blue Miu Miu gown while attending the star-studded event on Monday, May 6. The short black hair — which appeared to be a wig — matched the black flower detailing adorning Sweeney’s gown. She accessorized with black latex gloves and veil decorated with pearls. (The veil appeared to be removed once she hit the carpet.)

A video posted before Sweeney, 26, hit the red carpet showed her waving at fans while departing the Carlyle Hotel. Sweeney’s team lifted her skirt as she got into a sprinter fan taking her to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Sweeney had no issue matching this year’s “Garden of Time” dress code, which went along with the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme of the event.

A case could be made that Sweeney’s darker look appears to be a callback to her most recent horror film role in Immaculate, released in March, in which she plays a pregnant nun stuck in the Italian countryside. Even the way she walked out of the hotel with her hands folded was giving church.

Sweeney hasn’t missed a Met Gala since her debut in May 2022, dressed in Tory Burch for the Gilded Glamour theme at the time. (She also attended the event in May 2023.)

“The moment that I found out I was going to be able to go to the Met with Tory, I think it was just this surreal moment, because the whole thing did not feel real,” Sweeney told Vogue ahead of the event. “Right now, it still does not feel real. I don’t think it’s going to feel real, and it’s going to happen so quickly, and it will feel like a dream.”

Prior to her first Met Gala, Sweeney joked: “You know what’s funny, though: I don’t know what happens after the steps.” Now, it seems she’s an old pro.