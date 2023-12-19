Sydney Sweeney is a body positive queen.

Sweeney, 26, opened up about loving her figure in her Glamour UK cover story, which debuted online on Tuesday, December 19. “When I was in high school, I used to feel uncomfortable about how big my boobs were,” she told the publication, noting, “I used to say that when I turned 18, I was going to get a boob job to make them smaller.”

By the time Sydney turned 18, her mom, Lisa Sweeney, had convinced her not to undergo a breast reduction. “My mom told me, ‘Don’t do it. You’ll regret it in college.’ And I’m so glad I didn’t. I like them. They’re my best friends.”

Although she now loves her bust, Sydney explained that she used to cover “my body up at such a young age.”

Related: Celebrities That Are Leading the Body-Positive Movement: Mindy Kaling, Demi Lova... As these Hollywood celebrities show in their words, actions and online posts, the body-positivity movement has officially entered the mainstream. Well-known activists have used social media as a tool to spread more messages of self-love to their fans. Mindy Kaling made a splash when she posted a series of photos of herself wearing different two-piece […]

“Once I became more confident with myself, [it changed]. I want to show girls that it’s amazing and beautiful and empowering to have the bodies that we have,” she preached, adding, “Everybody’s body is beautiful. When you are confident and you’re happy within is when it really shows to other people. … Flaunt what you got. Own it. Love them.”

During a video for Glamour’s “Unfiltered” series, Sydney shared that brands including Miu Miu and Armani — whom she serves as an ambassador for — always cater to her figure, creating and reconstructing gowns to complement her chest and help her feel more confident.

“That’s when you see I look more confident and happy on the carpet,” she praised, noting that with other designers “we’re not allowed to cut or alter stuff, so I’m forced to fit in something that doesn’t fit me, and it won’t look right.”

While promoting her upcoming movie, Anyone But You, in Australia this month, Sydney wore a fabulous Miu Miu gown featuring a square neckline, spaghetti straps, a sheer skirt that exposed her nude underwear, a black leather belt and crystal embellishments. She teamed the look with long nails, silver rings, open-toe heels and diamond earrings.

Related: Sydney Sweeney Looks Angelic in Plunging Sheer Dress Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to the red carpet. The actress has racked up too many acting credits to count through the years (50+!) — so it’s safe to say she knows how to rock the step-and-repeat. While Euphoria — and her epic character Cassie Howard — may come to mind when you think of the Washington […]

For glam, Sydney donned soft makeup including sparkly eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, bronzed and rosy cheeks, a highlighted nose and glossy lips. She topped the look off with her blonde locks twisted into an updo.

On the red carpet, Sydney posed with costar Glen Powell, who opted for a navy blue double-breasted suit. He completed his ensemble with a white T-shirt and black shoes.

Anyone But You premieres in theaters on Friday, December 22.