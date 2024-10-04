Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Star Style

SZA Reminisces on Her ‘Hella Thick’ Figure in Sexy Bikini Selfie: ‘Once Upon a Time’

By
SZA Says She Used to be Hella Thick in a Bikini
SZAThe Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

SZA has always slayed in a bikini.

SZA, 34, took to Instagram on Thursday, October 3, to reminisce on a past bikini moment. In the side-by-side snap originally posted by fan account @infosolana, SZA rocked a colorful swimsuit while posing in front of a mirror. Her bikini featured a lime green, black and blue triangle top that exposed her underboob and high-cut matching bottoms.

At the time, she elevated her swimwear look with a pendant necklace and a dainty chain. She wore her brunette hair down and in tight curls.

In the second photo, SZA sported a one-shoulder bra top and white low-waisted pants. She styled the piece with shell rings, a 3-D manicure and the same necklaces.

SZA Says She Used to be Hella Thick in a Bikini
SZA Courtesy of SZA/Instagram

“Once upon a time when I was hella thick,” SZA captioned the post. That same day, she commented a similar message on the fan’s page.

It’s unclear when SZA originally snapped the photo, but her followers still hyped her up in the comments section. “U still are 🫵,” one wrote, as a second added, “Your so beautiful ❤️.” More commented heart eye emojis.

Bikini Moments of 2024 anitta 585

Related: See the Sexiest Celebrity Bikini Moments of 2024

This is hardly the first time SZA rocked a bikini. In August, she posed in a black triangle halter top and bottoms complete with bows at her hips. The singer added an element of surprise to her look with a bug mask complete with antennas poking out of her hair.

plaid shacket

Deal of the Day

Psst! You Can Now Score This Flannel Shacket for 45% off Ahead of Prime Day! View Deal

One month prior, she paired the same bikini with a forest green tank top that she tied in a knot under her bust. SZA teamed her look with a curly afro, sky blue eyeglasses and glossy lips.

Tana Mongeau Olivia Culpo Hollywood’s Skimpiest Bikinis Of All Time!

Related: Sultry Suits! See Stars in Skimpy Bikinis: Kendall Jenner, Olivia Culpo, More

When she’s not looking hot in swimwear, SZA is showing off her sexy style, which includes plunging gowns, mesh bodysuits, cutout ensembles and more.

In September, SZA put on a leggy display in a black gown featuring a deep V-neck and a slit skirt. SZA pulled down the straps of her underwear in the snap, showing off her figure.

In this article

SZA

SZA

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.