SZA has always slayed in a bikini.

SZA, 34, took to Instagram on Thursday, October 3, to reminisce on a past bikini moment. In the side-by-side snap originally posted by fan account @infosolana, SZA rocked a colorful swimsuit while posing in front of a mirror. Her bikini featured a lime green, black and blue triangle top that exposed her underboob and high-cut matching bottoms.

At the time, she elevated her swimwear look with a pendant necklace and a dainty chain. She wore her brunette hair down and in tight curls.

In the second photo, SZA sported a one-shoulder bra top and white low-waisted pants. She styled the piece with shell rings, a 3-D manicure and the same necklaces.

“Once upon a time when I was hella thick,” SZA captioned the post. That same day, she commented a similar message on the fan’s page.

It’s unclear when SZA originally snapped the photo, but her followers still hyped her up in the comments section. “U still are 🫵,” one wrote, as a second added, “Your so beautiful ❤️.” More commented heart eye emojis.

This is hardly the first time SZA rocked a bikini. In August, she posed in a black triangle halter top and bottoms complete with bows at her hips. The singer added an element of surprise to her look with a bug mask complete with antennas poking out of her hair.

One month prior, she paired the same bikini with a forest green tank top that she tied in a knot under her bust. SZA teamed her look with a curly afro, sky blue eyeglasses and glossy lips.

When she’s not looking hot in swimwear, SZA is showing off her sexy style, which includes plunging gowns, mesh bodysuits, cutout ensembles and more.

In September, SZA put on a leggy display in a black gown featuring a deep V-neck and a slit skirt. SZA pulled down the straps of her underwear in the snap, showing off her figure.