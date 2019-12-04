



Like mother, like daughter!

On Saturday, November 30, Tallulah Willis took to Instagram to share her new choppy bowl hair cut. Her inspiration for the fresh style? Her mom Demi Moore’s iconic hair from the 1990 film Ghost.

Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2019: New Haircuts, Color, Bangs, Extensions and More

“We did the Demi,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

The first picture is of the 25-year-old posing in a mirror selfie wearing a bright green sweater tucked into plaid pants, with her new ‘do stealing the show. The second two snaps, on the other hand, feature the Ghost star in the film rocking the same hairstyle. In these side-by-side photos, the mother-daughter duo look nearly identical. And we aren’t the only ones that think so.

Natalie Portman, Kendall Jenner and More Stars Are Giving Us Short Hair Style #Goals

“It looks so good,” commented one person. “You look so much like your mama here!!!”

“You look beautiful just like your mom,” wrote another one.

Selma Blair chimed in, commenting, “so chic,” while Cazzie David simply wrote, “amazing.” We agree.

Twinning Hollywood Mother-Daughter Duos That’ll Have You Doing a Style Double Take

In another post that has since been deleted, The Whole Ten Yards actress shared a pic from the front, writing, “YUNG DEMMY THO,” in the caption.

Though it seems like the two have a close relationship, when appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk this past November, the Bandits actress revealed that at times she found it difficult to connect with her mother. This was especially an issue when the daughter felt like her mom would keep certain things about her past secret.

“I think it always made me feel very far away from her,” Willis said. “And [it] always made me feel like I didn’t know her very well. I knew she had a career, she met my dad, she grew up in New Mexico, but it was like that was it.”

Seems with this twinning haircut they’re another step closer now!