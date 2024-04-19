Tallulah Willis repped dad Bruce Willis with a special accessory at the 30th anniversary celebration of Pulp Fiction on Thursday, April 18.

Tallulah, 30, wore a black hat with “Bruce” embroidered in white letters on the red carpet at the opening night gala of the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival — which saw the cast of Pulp Fiction, including John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson and Harvey Keitel, reunite. Bruce, 69, missed the event amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia.

Tallulah paired the cap with a yellow T-shirt, a corduroy blazer, distressed light-wash jeans and black boots. She attended the soirée with Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, who looked elegant in a black suit and pointed-toe pumps.

Emma, 45, took to Instagram to share photos and videos from the big event, including a clip of audience members cheering loudly as Bruce’s name flashed across the big screen during a viewing of the film.

The night out comes after Emma and Bruce celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.

“Today, I can make a choice. I can wallow in sorrow or I can celebrate it. I call this the ‘remarkable reframe.’ What I know is there is so much to celebrate. Our union and connection is probably stronger than ever,” Emma wrote alongside a throwback snap of herself and Bruce sharing a kiss.

She added, “We have two bright, fun and healthy daughters. We have a family unit that is built on mutual respect and admiration. And simply, I just love and adore the man I married. I’m so proud of what we have and continue to create. So, happy crystal anniversary to us!”

Emma and Bruce share daughters Evelyn, 9, and Mabel, 12. The actor shares Tallulah and daughters Rumer Willis, 35, and Scout Willis, 32, with ex-wife Demi Moore.

Emma, his daughters and Moore, 61, have remained a united front for Bruce during his time of need.

“Demi and the kids … rally round Bruce, whom she still adores, and it really touches her soul how loving and selfless their kids have been toward their dad as he copes with his situation the best he possibly can,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly following Bruce’s diagnosis in March 2023.

He was initially diagnosed with aphasia, the family first revealed in March 2022, but his diagnosis has since been upgraded to the FTD, the most common form of dementia for people under 60. The family explained that there are currently no treatment options when they explained his new diagnosis in February 2023.