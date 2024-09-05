Taraji P. Henson can do no wrong in a plunging design.

Henson, 53, looked seriously sexy in a Retrofête frock at the Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist world premiere in New York City on Wednesday, September 4. Her minidress featured an open bodice that plunged to her midriff and exposed her breasts. Henson stayed secure by taping the piece to her chest. The design was complete with long sleeves, a silver studded pattern and a fitted skirt featuring a thigh-high slit.

Henson elevated the garb with silver pumps from Aquazzura, a silver dangly earring from Jacob & Co. and a chrome purse.

For glam, the actress donned a full face of makeup including filled-in eyebrows, pink and orange eyeshadow, rosy and bronzed cheeks and glossy lips. Henson’s hair, which was dyed bright orange for the premiere, was styled in a side part with her bags swept over her forehead.

This isn’t the first time Henson has barred all in a plunging gown. In September 2021, she rocked an Elie Saab gown featuring a deep V-neck, long see-through sleeves equipped with a black-and-white sequin striped pattern, a 3-D flower attached at her hip and a matching floor-length skirt.

Henson teamed the look with platform black heels, a maroon manicure and diamond earrings. Her makeup featured soft eyeshadow, contoured cheeks, glossy lips and long lashes. Henson completed her look by slicking her brunette hair back into an updo.

The Color Purple star sported another risqué look in 2019, at the What Men Want premiere in Los Angeles. Her gown included a revealing top, a sparkly black skirt and thick straps.

When Henson isn’t slaying in sexy designs, she’s rocking classy dresses, blazers, monochrome looks, simple skirts and more.