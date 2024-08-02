Taylor Swift can’t get enough of her fans matching her costumes.

Swift, 34, was shocked to see a fan wearing a replica of her blue tinsel “Karma” jacket while performing in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, August 1. While putting on her jacket with the help of a dancer, Swift noticed a fan wearing a similar piece and immediately dropped her jaw. She grabbed her own jacket and pointed at the fan while seemingly mouthing, “I told you not to wear that tonight.”

In footage shared via social media, Swift laughed before singing the lyrics to her hit “Karma” from her Midnights album, which was released in 2022. “Karma” serves as the closing song on her record-breaking Eras Tour.

As she continued to sing, Swift kept playing with her jacket while making eye contact with the audience member.

The fan, Vojta Mikulecky, later took to Instagram to show off his version of the jacket, which featured midnight blue tiered tinsel, just like Swift’s. Mikulecky also shared a clip of Swift eyeing his jacket while she danced on stage. “The interactions between the two of us throughout the closing song went crazy,” he captioned the post. “Achieved the level of sass where I get my own personal goodbye I am obsessed.”

So make the karma jackets, take the moment and taste it#WarsawTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/oSa14EMp16 — Eras Tour Warsaw (@picturetobern) August 1, 2024

More Swifties shared their reactions via X. “I’m screaming for you bb this is SO frickin cute,” one wrote, as another gushed, “This is the coolest/cutest thing ever! Congrats!!”

This isn’t the first time Swift has interacted with a fan during the Eras Tour. Each show, a young fan gets picked to receive the hat that Swift wears while singing “22” from her Red album, released in 2012.

While performing, Swift struts down the stage to a fan waiting for her at the edge. Swift then leans down and places the hat onto the fan’s head and gives them a hug before continuing her set.