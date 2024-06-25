Taylor Swift’s “22” hat moments have been a trademark throughout her Eras Tour.

During Swift’s record-breaking tour, which kicked off in March 2023, fans have experienced plenty of unforgettable moments, from sharing friendship bracelets to seeing Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, take the stage. Some of the most magical interactions, however, come during Swift’s Red set when she selects one lucky fan to receive the black hat she wears with her costume.

One such moment involved ​​9-year-old Julissa Vargas, who told NBC San Diego in May that she thought she was being led “to the exit” before stopping “in front of the stage” during an Eras Tour show in Paris.

“And then I finally realized what was happening,” Julissa recalled. “I could only hear the part where [Taylor] says, ‘Can I give you a hug?’ and she also said, ‘Thank you for coming.’”

Showing off her once-in-a-lifetime souvenir, Julissa gushed, “This is the hat she gave me, and it’s signed inside.”

Scroll down to see Swift’s sweetest “22” hat moments:

February 23

During a show in Sydney, Swift gifted the coveted “22” hat to Scarlett Oliver, a 9-year-old fan battling cancer. Scarlett’s stepmother, Natalie, had previously shared Scarlett’s wish to meet the superstar.

“Scarlett is a 9-year-old from Perth, and she was diagnosed in October last year with a high grade glioma — this is a very aggressive brain cancer with no cure,” she wrote on a Swift fan site ahead of the concert.

Natalie, who revealed that Scarlett was given a prognosis of “12-18 months from diagnosis,” added that “Scarlett is so excited and would absolutely love to receive the 22 hat from Taylor (as would everyone else I’m sure).”

When the “Love Story” singer approached the girl in Sydney during the performance, Scarlett overflowed with joy as they embraced.

May 9

When Swift kicked off the European leg of her Eras Tour at París La Défense Arena, ​​Julissa stole the show for a moment when receiving the “22” hat at the edge of the stage.

“It was, I don’t know, it was one of the best moments of my life,” Julissa told NBC San Diego the following week. “And she gave me a high-five with her two hands.”

Julissa added, “I still can’t believe it actually happened to me. I see the YouTube Shorts and I’m still like, ‘Me?’ … I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”

May 29

During the first of her two shows in Madrid, Swift parted from the “22” dancers on stage and approached a young boy in the audience. As he smiled and hopped up and down, Swift gave him the hat and mouthed the words “I love you.”

June 18

A little girl at Principality Stadium in Wales proved to be the lucky one when she was caught wearing the same shirt as Swift during the Red set, which rotates each night. Both Swift and the young fan had the words “Not a Lot Going on at the Moment” on their T-shirts.

Swift, who at first didn’t realize they were matching, pulled at her own shirt to acknowledge the coincidence, prompting cheers from the audience. She then gave the girl multiple high fives before resuming her song.