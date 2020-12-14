Stella McCartney: Why I Created Taylor Swift's Look for 'Evermore'

Taylor Swift tapped someone very special to her to design the look for the Evermore album: Stella McCartney. And the iconic British designer opened up about the experience.

In a series of Instagram post on Friday, December 11, the official Stella McCartney account shared exclusive details on the woodsy aesthetic.

“When a friend comes to you, explaining she needs help styling and finding pieces to reflect her new secret project, it’s a precious gift,” the 49-year-old designer said. “Creating the collection was effortless — a rare moment full of warmth and ease, at a time when friendship is more important than ever.”

The pieces are from McCartney’s 23 Old Bond Street Limited-Edition Collection, which is a sustainable line inspired by the designer’s Runway Collection.

“Stella is so creative. I told her I had a secret project and she designed clothes that were EXACTLY what I imagined,” the 31-year-old songstress said in another Instagram post. “I drove to her office, picked them up and took them into the woods!!”

The duo has collaborated together many times, the first being for Swift’s album Lover back in 2019. “When I started spending more time in London, Stella and I would go on walks, have cocktails, and talk about life,” the Grammy winner told Vogue at the time. “So when it came time to write this album, I name checked her in one of my songs, and when I played her the album, I said, ‘Should we do something?’”

According to McCartney, knowing someone personally like this makes creating something for them much easier. “With Taylor, everything happened so naturally; the pieces I made reflected the effortless emotionality of her album,” McCartney said in Friday’s post. “Complimenting a friend’s creation is rare and precious and feels incredibly special.”

You can shop this look and many more inspired by her Evermore album exclusively in-store at the London flagship.

