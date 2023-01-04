Teresa Giudice is too hot to handle! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed off her toned body while vacationing in Tulum, Mexico.

The TV personality, 50, took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 3, to share a photo of herself in a tiny black bikini from Chanel. The luxurious two-piece featured a string top adorned with the fashion house’s double c logo. The look was finished with matching bottoms that tied at her waist. Giudice paired the sexy swimsuit with a wide-brimmed beach hat and her hair appeared damp and sun-kissed. “Tulum,” the reality star captioned the social media post, adding a black heart emoji.

Her fans and fellow housewives praised the pool-side snap in the comments section. “Hot Mama,” Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Tamra Judge wrote. Sheree Whitfield from The Real Housewives of Atlanta chimed in with: “Yess body.” Ashley Darby, who stars in The Real Housewives of Potomac, commented: “Yasssss girl!!!!”

Giudice’s daughter Gia Giudice also praised the look, writing: “Who has a mom that looks like mine?”

Teresa, Gia, 21, and her other daughters Audriana and Milania rang in the new year in Tulum, partying the night away at an all-white soiree. In a follow-up post also shared on Tuesday, the New Jersey native is seen posing with her girls as well as her husband, Luis Ruelas, and his son Louie Jr. (Gabriella was missing from the shot.)

For the celebration, Teresa rocked a whimsical halter dress while Gia looked dainty in a similar design. Audriana, 14, went for a figure-hugging mini dress and Milania, 16, sported a corset number. Ruelas, 48, for his part, played it cool in a white T-shirt and loose-fitting pants. Louie Jr. donned a linen button-up shirt. (Ruelas is also dad to son Nicholas and Teresa shares her girls with ex-husband Joe Giudice.)

The blended family also spent Christmas together, kicking off the holiday in coordinated red and green outfits as seen in a slideshow shared by Teresa on December 25.

“Merry Christmas from our family to yours,” the Standing Strong author captioned the post. “Happy holidays and many blessings.”

Teresa and Ruelas tied the knot on August 6 at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The Bravo star wore a white, mermaid-cut, strapless wedding dress with sheer gloves and a large tiara as she and the businessman said “I do” in front of a heart-shaped flower arch. The groom wore a white jacket for the wedding.

Us Weekly first confirmed the pair were dating in November 2020, but the couple later revealed they had started seeing each other three months prior. Ruelas popped the question in October 2021.