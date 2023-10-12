Teresa Giudice and her daughters have received backlash over their latest SHEIN collaboration — but they’re unfazed by the negative response.

“We acknowledge the concerns expressed about our partnership and met with the SHEIN team prior to working together,” a representative for Giudice, 51, told TMZ on Thursday, October 12. “We 100 percent believe in ethical practices in all capacities and in doing our due diligence have not seen any substantive evidence definitively showing unethical practices.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and three of her four daughters — Gia, 22, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 14 — launched their SHEINxGiudiceGirls collection on Monday, October 9. (Teresa shares all four girls including Gabriella, 19, who is not in the ad, with ex-husband Joe Giudice.)

They have since been slammed for working with a company that allegedly has poor working conditions and has been accused of stealing looks from other designers.

The family, however, is adamant that they’ve done their homework on the brand and pointed out that they’re not the first to collaborate with SHEIN.

“The SHEINxGiudiceGirls collection follows a long list of celebrities and public figures to partner with the brand,” the Giudice rep added. “This size-inclusive collection was made to amplify the voices and creativity of young women and to encourage entrepreneurship at any age. The responses thus far have been overwhelmingly positive and uplifting.”

SHEIN, which launched in China in 2012, is a popular brand among Gen Z shoppers in the U.S. However, in recent years, the company has faced an onslaught of scrutiny — which was detailed in a lengthy investigative piece published by Wired in May 2022 — after allegations of copyright infringement surfaced.

The clothing company has also been called out for allegedly allowing inhumane conditions for its workers overseas. The U.S.-China Economic Security and Review Commission highlighted several “controversial” business practices earlier this year, according to CBS News.

One of the biggest issues is whether SHEIN is an ethical brand as the company is able to turn out so much product in such a short amount of time. The brand reportedly releases as many as 2,000 new pieces every day, according to GlobalData retail analyst Neil Saunders.

“Most environmental waste and damage comes from overconsumption, so to be truly green and sustainable, you don’t want people to buy as often,” Saunders told CBS MoneyWatch in August. “Shein are the ones that are taking fast-fashion to superspeed, leading to an enormous amount of unnecessary and disposable consumption, and that’s not great for the environment.”

A spokesperson for SHEIN argued that the claims about the brand are false. “SHEIN is dedicated to operating in a responsible and ethical manner and take any claims of unethical business practices seriously,” SHEIN’s team told People in a statement on Thursday.

The spokesperson claimed that the company is “deeply committed to be as open and transparent as possible” as consumers continue to raise concerns.

The Giudice family, meanwhile, has been promoting their collab — which is pegged to the upcoming holiday season — on social media all week.

“We are SO excited to finally announce our partnership with @sheinofficial to curate the ultimate pre-holiday collection, #SHEINxGiudiceGirls ✨,” Teresa and Milana wrote in a joint Instagram post on Monday. “All of the pieces are a reflection of us, lots of glamorous, fun, and chic styles that are perfect for everyone! We even made sure to include comfy and luxe sleepwear for your next Girls Night In! 🤩.”

Us Weekly has reached out to both SHEIN and the Giudice family for comment.