She wore an itsy bitsy teenie weenie blue Fendi bikini! Teresa Giudice lit up the beaches of Greece while honeymooning with husband Luis Ruelas.

Ruelas, 46, proudly shared a photo via his Instagram Story of the reality TV personality, 50, rocking a logo-clad swimsuit from the Italian fashion house on Monday, August 15. The two-piece, which retails for $620, features a sexy string silhouette and comes in a shimmery aqua hue.

Giudice complemented the look with a messy high ponytail, hoop earrings and a set of gold bracelets.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also gave her followers a glimpse of her romantic getaway, sharing a video of her breathtaking views. “This is the land of love,” Giudice said in an Instagram Story video shared Monday. “Look how beautiful. It’s all about the love here … This is all about love, love, love,” she added.

The Turning the Tables author wed Ruelas on August 6 at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Much like her honeymoon style, Giudice’s wedding attire was also over-the-top. To say “I do,” she wore a white, mermaid-style gown, sheer gloves and a tiara that was placed atop a towering mane of curls, packed with $7,000 worth of hair extensions, according to her hairstylist Lucia Casazza.

“As we know, Teresa is the queen of Jersey. We needed hair that was fit for a queen,” Casazza told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show Andy Cohen Live on August 8. “You know what we stand for in Jersey, you go big, or you go home,” the beauty guru, who has been working on Giudice’s mane since season 3 of the Bravo franchise, said.

Casazza explained that Teresa was inspired by traditional Italian and Mediterranean weddings. “It was all human hair … We added extensions. We used clips,” Casazza said. From there, the hair expert created an “insert,” which she added more extensions to, creating the rounded poof that sat above Giudice’s sparkly crown.

In total, Casazza used seven bundles of hair, two packs of clip-ins and over 1,500 bobby pins to keep Giudice’s tresses in place, she explained to Cohen. “[Her hair] took over $7,000 worth of extensions … and that kind of styling cost $2,500,” Casazza shared when asked about pricing.

Us Weekly first confirmed that Giudice and Ruelas were dating in November 2020, and the businessman popped the question in October 2021.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential