The Bachelor’s Kelsey Anderson Attempts to Hike in Heels and a Dress

The Bachelor’s Kelsey Anderson took on the seemingly impossible challenge of “off-roading in heels.”

Anderson, 26, who got engaged to Joey Graziadei on his season 28 of The Bachelor, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 30, to share a hilarious clip of her attempting to hike in Portugal while wearing a cutout dress and strappy gold heels. When Anderson approached a step on a dirt path, she carefully moved one foot down, squatting in the lime green frock. She then used her arms for balance and moved her other food down the step, successfully landing on the path.

While she did not explain why she was walking down a dirt path, Anderson tied her hair into a ponytail and accessorized with a black purse.

“✨Off-roading in heels✨,” she captioned the post, referencing the thrilling activity, which is when a person drives a vehicle on unpaved surfaces.

Anderson’s neon Sid Neigum dress featured thick straps, a plunging neckline, cutouts at her waist and a thigh high slit. She elevated the design with gold jewelry, long nails and soft glam. She styled her hair in a half-up coiffure.

Anderson’s adventure came as she attended a wedding in Portugal with Graziadei, 28. The Bachelor alum, for his part, looked handsome in a black and white tuxedo.

This isn’t the first time Anderson has shared a hilarious moment while glammed up. Earlier this month, she showed off a manicure she got, painted by Graziadei. Her thumb and pointer finger were left bare as her middle, right and pinky nails had thick drops of white polish on them. She dressed up her abstract nail art with chunky gold rings.

“Joey did my nails,” she captioned the snapshot, joking, “One of his many talents 🥰😍.”

While Anderson and Graziadei have not yet set a date for their wedding, they’re planning to move to New York City together this summer. Last month, they exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about their excitement to live together.

“I think what I’m most excited about is the ability to be around each other so much,” Joey gushed to Us. “We finally will be able to just do small things together.”

Anderson, for her part, added that New York had always been “so intriguing” to her.

“I don’t care if I hate it or love it; I just need to go experience it,” she told Us. “And Joey’s fully supporting that.”