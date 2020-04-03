Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a new pre-shower ritual and it’s too adorable. (Not to mention, the 47-year-old former wrestler shared it with Us while he was wearing just a towel!)

In a video shared on Instagram on Thursday, April 2, the actor stands in his bathroom with the shower running in the background. On the sink sits his 2-year-old daughter Tiana Gia Johnson in a white T-shirt and polka dot pants.

“Now with the coronavirus we are doing our own social distancing,” he says, preparing to help wash his daughter’s hands. Now, like a lot of parents teaching their kids how to properly cleanse, he sings a song to time it right. But instead of singing Happy Birthday twice to count out 20 seconds, he sings his rap from Moana’s “You’re Welcome.”

“Our sheltering at home, pre daddy’sshower ritual 👶🏽🎶 Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song ‘You’re Welcome’ from MOANA, while I wash her hands,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands. Stay healthy and safe, my friends. D And gotta love how at the start of this vid, baby Tia is like, ‘just shut your mouth and sing daddy.’”

Throughout the entire video, he lathers his little girl’s hands with soap while she stares up at him, admiring his performance. And we don’t blame her!

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star seemingly loves to sing to his daughters. Back in December 2015, he shared a video of himself singing “The Christmas Song” to his then week-old daughter Jasmine.

The Rock and his girlfriend of a decade Lauren Hashian welcomed their second child, Tia, back in April 2019.

