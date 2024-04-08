Yes, that’s Zack Wickham’s real hair.

Since Bravo’s new show The Valley debuted last month, fans have been questioning whether or not Wickham, 35, has been rocking a wig. In each scene — and during confessionals — Wickham’s thick brunette locks have a moment of their own. His tresses sit high and mighty on his head, with strands of curls tousled upward or to the side.

“Zack’s hair is my Roman Empire. Bad dye job or full blown helmet toupee? It keeps me up at night,” one fan wrote via X as a second agreed, “It’s so unbelievably distracting. Like what secrets are you hiding under there? Who let you go on national television with all that mess?”

A third fan echoed similar sentiments, writing, “We had no warning Zack’s hair was coming. Zack’s hair just arrived on our screens.” The social media user went as far as comparing Wickham’s mane to Tom Sandoval’s combover. “There were signs. Oh, there were signs,” the viewer said of the similarities between Wickham and Sandoval’s hair.

Wickham eventually took to TikTok to set the record straight. In a video on April 4, Wickham could be seen running through his home as questions from fans surrounded him. “Is that a wig? Are you wearing a hairpiece? Why don’t you just style your hair differently?” read some of the questions.

Related: The Best Celebrity Haircuts, Colors, Extensions and More New Styles of 2024 Celebrities are shaking up 2024 with hair makeovers. From cuts to colors and extensions, fan-favorite stars are providing Us with major beauty inspiration on the red carpet and beyond. Jennifer Aniston proved that layers are always a good idea when she graced the Golden Globes red carpet on January 7 with a subtle chop. Her […]

Wickham shut down the chatter in the caption. “No wig, it’s just my hair lol sorry to disappoint all you hair piece conspiracy theorists. #TheValley,” he wrote.

The Valley follows a group of friends as they attempt to leave their wild younger years behind in exchange for parenthood and adult life in California’s San Fernando Valley. In addition to Wickham, the cast includes Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute and more.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

Just weeks before The Valley premiered on Bravo, Taylor, 44, and Cartwright, 35, announced that they were “taking time apart” from their marriage. The synopsis for the series hinted at Jax and Brittany’s issues: “To the outside world and their friends, Jax and Brittany have an idyllic family life living with their 2-year-old son, Cruz, however, things are far from perfect for these former Vanderpump Rules stars.”

What Is the Best Reality Franchise of All Time?

Wickham is Brittany’s best friend from college and is the only single member of the group.