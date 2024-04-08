Yes, that’s Zack Wickham’s real hair.
Since Bravo’s new show The Valley debuted last month, fans have been questioning whether or not Wickham, 35, has been rocking a wig. In each scene — and during confessionals — Wickham’s thick brunette locks have a moment of their own. His tresses sit high and mighty on his head, with strands of curls tousled upward or to the side.
“Zack’s hair is my Roman Empire. Bad dye job or full blown helmet toupee? It keeps me up at night,” one fan wrote via X as a second agreed, “It’s so unbelievably distracting. Like what secrets are you hiding under there? Who let you go on national television with all that mess?”
A third fan echoed similar sentiments, writing, “We had no warning Zack’s hair was coming. Zack’s hair just arrived on our screens.” The social media user went as far as comparing Wickham’s mane to Tom Sandoval’s combover. “There were signs. Oh, there were signs,” the viewer said of the similarities between Wickham and Sandoval’s hair.
Wickham eventually took to TikTok to set the record straight. In a video on April 4, Wickham could be seen running through his home as questions from fans surrounded him. “Is that a wig? Are you wearing a hairpiece? Why don’t you just style your hair differently?” read some of the questions.
Wickham shut down the chatter in the caption. “No wig, it’s just my hair lol sorry to disappoint all you hair piece conspiracy theorists. #TheValley,” he wrote.
The Valley follows a group of friends as they attempt to leave their wild younger years behind in exchange for parenthood and adult life in California’s San Fernando Valley. In addition to Wickham, the cast includes Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute and more.
Just weeks before The Valley premiered on Bravo, Taylor, 44, and Cartwright, 35, announced that they were “taking time apart” from their marriage. The synopsis for the series hinted at Jax and Brittany’s issues: “To the outside world and their friends, Jax and Brittany have an idyllic family life living with their 2-year-old son, Cruz, however, things are far from perfect for these former Vanderpump Rules stars.”
Wickham is Brittany’s best friend from college and is the only single member of the group.