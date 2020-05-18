Theresa Caputo (a.k.a. the Long Island Medium) is widely recognized for her uncanny ability to communicate with the deceased. But besides that phenomenal skill, she’s also known for her signature glam: sky-high hair, bold eye makeup and perfectly polished nails.

So when the Long Island native ditched the lashes and eyeliner for an IGTV video on Friday, May 15, her 1.2 million Instagram followers were sure to tune in to see what the fuss was all about.

The TLC star told fans that she had some “exciting news.” Her nail artist, Kalin Sorto (@tailored_enhancements_ on the ‘gram) hooked her up with a set of press-on nails to keep up her glam while quarantining at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“She dropped me off nails,” Caputo excitedly exclaimed in the beginning of the video. “She made me a set of nails.”

For the 3-minute video, the TV personality wore a white V-neck tank top accessorized with layered necklaces and hoop earrings. She wore her hair up in her signature voluminous style and opted for a no makeup-makeup beauty look.

Caputo walked her followers through the contents of the at-home manicure set, which included a sparkly set of silver nails in varying finishes, a prep kit, nail glue, alcohol pads to prep nails, and instructions.

The next day, the mom of two shared a photo of her sparkly talons on her Instagram feed. Her nails miraculously look like they were freshly perfected by her NY-based manicurist.

In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “Finished product great assist from @viccaputo. TY @tailoredenhancements for my quarantine nails.”

Caputo’s manicure-loving fans took to the comments section to talk about how much they miss the salon. One follower said, “Looks amazing! I need my nails so bad!!!!! I hate my hands with short nails.” Another wrote, “I feel so naked without my nails.”

The star medium isn’t the only one who’s committed to perfecting an at-home mani amid the coronavirus outbreak. On April 22, Ciara filmed herself filing her nails to prep for a manicure while her husband Russell Wilson made funny faces in the background.

In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “When the nail shop is closed 🤣. #QuarantineLife.”

