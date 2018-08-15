Never a dull moment! Fresh off the heels of his photo-staging controversy, Thomas Markle (Meghan Markle’s estranged father) appears to be getting into the clothing business — at least according to the Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister Samantha Markle.

On the morning of Wednesday, August 15, Samantha tweeted, “So excited about my father’s new #clothing line for men! Will Keep you posted!” And while she didn’t give details about the new venture, Samantha may be in the know, as she infamously helped her father stage the paparazzi photos of him shopping for suits pre-royal wedding that set off the very public (and cringe-worthy) feud between the Markle family and the royal family.

One thing is clear, the Duchess of Sussex’s relatives are not afraid to revel in the spotlight of her newfound worldwide fame. Back in July, Samantha told Good Morning Britain, “Let’s face it — we all have to survive. Money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that’s fine, but I think no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the royal and, as a family, we’re not subject to royal protocol.”

Following the original debacle, Markle begged his daughter Meghan to forgive him according to a source. But a palace-insider explained that the frosty relationship between the Duchess of Sussex and her father may not warm up anytime soon because his actions have “frustrated the entire royal family.”

Will Markle be designing suits as a play on the infamous photography-related feud? Only time will tell.

