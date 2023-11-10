Tia Mowry has her own interpretation of Beyoncé’s “Freakum Dress” — and she doesn’t care what you think about it.

Two years ago, the 45-year-old actress took to TikTok to share a video of herself getting ready while listening to Beyoncé’s hit 2006 track, which features the Grammy winner, 42, encouraging listeners to put on their flirtiest frock, specifically one that is “short and backless.” Mowry, however, opted for a deconstructed blazer that featured a strapless neckline and wide-leg pants.

The video resurfaced earlier this week, with fans teasing Mowry for doing the trend “wrong” via Twitter. “That’s not a freakum dress,” one social media user wrote. Mowry, however, didn’t let the comments get to her. Instead, she doubled down, posting a new video on Tuesday, November 7, that showed her in another pair of pants.

“Heard y’all were talking about me on Twitter, y’all ain’t ever heard of a ‘freakum’ pantsuit?” Mowry captioned an Instagram video that showed her in a white lace getup while Beyoncé’s tune played in the background. The ensemble included an embroidered blazer with high-waisted bottoms that featured see-through fabric.

Mowry’s followers praised the look, with one fan taking to the comments section to write, “She said lemme try again. I love this!!!”

A second social media user wrote, “A freakum pantsuit is wild, but this is fire,” as a third added, “This suit is EVERYTHING!!!!”

Mowry exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the viral moment on Thursday, November 9, while promoting her new JCPenney partnership that introduces the #PennyPrepperChallenge, a new social media challenge to encourage holiday hosts to share how they buy all of their party supplies for under $300.

“I was like, ‘What is going on?’” Mowry said of fans reviving the two-year-old TikTok clip. “I shot that video two and a half years ago, and I was like, ‘What better way to clap back than to make fun of yourself?’ I’m at that place where I’m not taking things too seriously.”

Mowry continued, “I’m all about moving on with love and compassion, so I was like, ‘Let me just redo this video.’”

The Sister, Sister alum asserted, however, that she’s “not changing for nobody” and won’t be wearing a “freakum dress” just because people want her to.

“That’s not going to happen,” Mowry told Us. “[I was like], ‘Let me just have fun,’ and I did. I saw on Twitter that the video is at 4.5 million views. I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Thank you.’”