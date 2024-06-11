Tilda Swinton Pairs $1K Bear Claw Loafers With an Oversized Suit

Tilda Swinton is known for her experimental, quirky style both on and off the red carpet. The outfit she wore at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy SS25 fashion show in London on Friday, June 7, was no exception.

Tilda, 63, attended the fashion show in an oversized gray double breasted suit, which she wore over an equally baggy blue pinstripe button down shirt. She styled her short pink hair in a casual, pushed back style and sported minimal makeup.

The pièce de resistance? Tilda’s chunky black loafers, which each featured sharp silver bear-like claws.

The unique loafers, designed by Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, are available for purchase online and retail for $1,010.

Tilda was photographed sitting front row at the fashion show with her daughter, Honor Swinton-Byrne. While Tilda opted to wear muted tones of gray, black and white, Honor, 26, sported a more lively outfit featuring a red plaid skirt, multi-colored jacket and sheer black lace top. The mother-daughter duo held hands and smiled at the cameras before turning to chat with their seatmates.

Honor is an actress in her own right. Most notably, she starred alongside her mother in the 2019 film The Souvenir, as well as its sequel, The Souvenir Part II, in 2021. In a July 2023 interview with the Sunday Times, Honor revealed her thoughts on her “nepo baby” status.

“I feel like it’s very important to own it [nepotism],” she told the publication. “I completely admit and am grateful for the fact that I was considered for The Souvenir because of my connections.”

“But,” she continued, “at the same time I continue to act and get jobs because I have skill. I’m still doing it.”

Tilda shares twins Honor and Xavier with the Scottish playwright, screenwriter and artist, John Byrne. After the pair split in 2003, Tilda began a relationship with the German artist Sandro Kopp in 2004, whom she is still with to this day.