Faith Hill Shows Off New Pink Hair in Makeup-Free Pic

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are couple goals to say the very least. On Sunday, August 9, the “Something Like That” singer posted a candid photo of his wife looking gorgeous makeup-free — and sporting new pastel pink hair!

In the Instagram photo, Hill wears a casual blue T-shirt while enjoying some sun on the couple’s patio. She smiles wide and crinkles her nose in a joyful expression while looking off into the distance.

As much as we love seeing Hill in full glam, it’s amazing to see her embrace her natural beauty, too. For the pic, it appears as though she went totally makeup-free.

In addition to baring her natural complexion, she gave fans a good look at the pastel pink streaks that she added into her otherwise blonde locks. She wore her hair in a pretty side braid that complemented the new ‘do. Hill’s one of the latest to hop on the bold hair dye bandwagon, others of whom have included Lena Waithe, Teddi Mellencamp and Sarah Hyland.

“Dang, I love this girl!” the country star captioned the pic of his wife, crediting his 23-year-old daughter Gracie for the pretty snap.

Fans, like McGraw, were awed by the “This Kiss” singer’s natural beauty. “Faith looks beautiful without makeup,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “She never ages!!”

Actress Rita Wilson subtly remarked on her hair change by commenting, “💕🌸💕.”

McGraw and Hill have been married since 1996, when they held a surprise wedding for friends and family, who thought they were attending a “softball game.”

The couple met for the first time at the New Faces Show in Nashville in late 1994, right at the time Hill was finalizing her divorce from Daniel Hill. At the time, McGraw was dating Kristine Donahue.

The “Highway Don’t Care” hitmaker is coming out with a new album on August 21, which not-so-ironically features a track named “Good Taste in Women.” Clearly, McGraw has it.

