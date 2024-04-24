Tina Knowles went thrifting in daughter Beyoncé’s closet, stumbling upon a very iconic T-shirt.

Tina, 70, took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 23, to show off her “vintage” Destiny’s Child T-shirt, which featured Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams on the front. The merch came from the girl group’s Destiny Fulfilled … and Lovin’ It World Tour. (The string of shows marked Destiny’s Child last outing as a group before they officially broke up in 2006.)

“I had a very Cecred day today!! Stole this vintage T-shirt from @Beyonce. I gave it back though!” Tina captioned the social media post, adding several laughing face and red heart emojis.

Tina took the snap at Beyoncé’s Cecred office, as the haircare brand’s logo could be seen in silver letters in the background. Tina serves as vice chairwoman of the beauty label, which launched in February.

Beyoncé announced the venture in May 2023, teasing, “How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” (Tina owned a hair salon called Headliners in Houston, Texas.)

She continued, “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon.”

Beyoncé explained: “I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

In her March/April 2024 cover story for Essence magazine, Beyoncé opened up further about Cécred and how she decided on the name.

“The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey. From spending my childhood in my mother’s salon to my father applying oil on my scalp to treat my psoriasis — these moments have been sacred to me,” she told the publication.

Cécred launched with a shampoo, scalp scrub, a hair mask, conditioner and oil.