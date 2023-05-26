Tom Sandoval wants to wear his white nail polish in peace. The reality star shared his thoughts on a recent article that criticized his love of snowy manicures.

“So sorry. Nothing I wear seems to ever look good,” Sandoval, 40, wrote via his Instagram Story over a screenshot of the news post, which was published on Thursday, May 25. “At least have the courage to @ me if ur gonna talk s—t. I thought ur mag was about being positive … Also, what happens when I wear all the colors at Michigan PRIDE shows?”

Vanderpump Rules viewers have also shared their opinions about Sandoval’s nails. “White nail polish should issue a statement decrying Tom Sandoval,” wrote one social media user tweeted on Wednesday, May 24, as a different critic joked: “Throughout this season, what I know for sure is that the ONLY thing Tom Sandoval has been faithful to is the damn white nail polish.”

The paint doesn’t seem to bother ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, however.

During a May 17 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which aired directly after the explosive season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules, Madix, 37 — who broke up with Sandoval after his affair with Raquel Leviss — shared her thoughts on the polish.

“Now that you’re broken up, did Tom’s white nail polish bother you as much as the rest of the world,” host Andy Cohen said, reading a fan submitted question. “No,” Madix responded. “It didn’t bother me … although I do wish he would change it up every now and again.”

She added: “I like nail art, so I can’t hate on anyone’s nail art.”

On the late night show, Madix made a style statement of her own in a little black dress. “Alright, Ariana is here in her slutty funeral look,” Cohen, 54, said as the Florida native poked out her tongue and danced. The sultry number featured a one-shoulder construction, a fitted bodice and a see-through skirt completed with a netted trim.

Her look of choice wasn’t the only thing that caught viewers by surprise — the Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor also delivered epic shade about Leviss and Sandoval throughout the episode. When asked how she felt when Lisa Vanderpump said “Tom couldn’t resist the beauty queen” in reference to Leviss, 28, Madix quipped: “She’s never won a pageant ever.”

The Something About Her co-owner said she also found it “cringe” when Leviss told Sandoval that she loved him after thinking he said it to her first during one scene in the finale.

One week after her appearance on WWHL, the Pump Rules season 10 reunion aired on Bravo on Wednesday, which saw Madix discuss her dynamic with Sandoval following their split. The exes continue to live in the same five-bedroom Valley Village home they purchased for $2 million in 2019.

“It has been not great. We have liaisons and go-betweens and people to let me know. Which — by the way — in the beginning, he refused to let anyone know when he would be coming and go. And he would come and go unnoticed, which was very traumatizing for me,” she said. “And then [he would] come in and yell at everybody who was there to support me. Finally, he has agreed to at least let his assistant know when and where he will be so I can try to avoid him at all costs.”