Tom Schwartz subtly revealed that his girlfriend, Sophia Skoro, picked his outfit for the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion.

“I forbid myself to dress myself. Thank you for the assist,” Schwartz, 41, captioned a compilation of snaps from the reunion on Tuesday, April 2. “My favorite suit of all time, vintage @jeanpaulgaultier sourced from @shopsosko. Styled by @stylishlysolomon.”

Schwartz added: “Sleep before: 2 hours (rookie move). Feelings: felt. Tears: many.”

The reality star included Skoro’s website where she rents and sells vintage clothing. Schwartz and Skoro first sparked romance rumors in February when she uploaded a TikTok video in a car with him. One month later, they fueled speculation on a trip to Las Vegas.

In addition to Skoro’s interest in clothing, she is an associate media planner and strategist for Publicis Groupe’s Agency Zenith. Her primary job is to execute media and advertising plans for TikTok.

Schwartz initially hinted in February that he was seeing someone special. “I would say I am not, not dating. I’m hanging out,” he said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I think she would prefer that I didn’t say, but I’m hanging out.”

Vanderpump Rules viewers have had a front row seat to Schwartz’s personal life since the show premiered in 2013. He got engaged to, married and divorced Katie Maloney on the show. Schwartz and Maloney, 37, remained on good terms until Schwartz hooked up with their costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss while filming season 10.

Schwartz was also briefly linked to Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Katie Flood after they connected on season 3 of Winter House. He went on to have a casual relationship with Kristen Doute‘s former friend Jo Wenberg, which has been documented on season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.

Who Is Vanderpump Rules’ No. 1 Guy in the Group?

“Jo is a human being — Jo is a light in my life,” he gushed during a February episode of Vanderpump Rules. “I want to clear things up. Jo was never living with me. Was she staying with me sporadically? Yes. She’s not my girlfriend, she never was. We had a whirlwind romance but we are just buds now.”

Schwartz subsequently walked back his comments, telling Andy Cohen that same month, “There were maybe mixed signals there a little bit. We had a lightning in a bottle situation for a while there. I don’t know if it was sustainable given my mental state of being. I don’t know if I was equipped to be in a conventional relationship.”

Schwartz joked he “should have been committed” instead of seeking out a girlfriend, noting, “I was in a very weird place like I have never experienced in my entire life. I’ll shut up now.”