Katie Maloney and Katie Flood have thoughts on those romance rumors about Tom Schwartz and Sophia Skoro.

Schwartz, 41, sparked speculation that he was seeing Skoro, 23, after she uploaded multiple videos of them via her TikTok. In a video from Monday, March 4, the pair were seen filming themselves dancing around several different areas of a hotel during a Las Vegas getaway.

In response to Page Six‘s coverage of Schwartz and Skoro’s connection, Flood, 32,wrote in the comments section of the outlet’s Instagram post, “At least her name isn’t Katie.” Maloney, 37, replied to the thread as well, adding, “@katiefloody he’ll probably still call her Katie by accident lolol. (I really tried to resist).”

Vanderpump Rules fans have been watching the ups and downs in Schwartz’s love life for more than a decade. After six years of marriage, Schwartz and Maloney confirmed their split in March 2022. The former couple, who finalized their divorce later that year, remained on good terms until Schwartz hooked up with their costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss while filming season 10.

Before the episode aired in March 2023, news broke that same month about Leviss’ affair with Tom Sandoval. Schwartz later admitted he knew about Sandoval, 41, being unfaithful to now-ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix with Leviss, 29.

In the aftermath of Scandoval, Schwartz filmed season 3 of Winter House, which is where he crossed paths with Flood. Schwartz and Flood were interested in each other but ultimately couldn’t make it work because he couldn’t get past her sharing the same first name as his ex-wife.

In between filming Vanderpump Rules and Winter House, Schwartz was linked to Kristen Doute‘s former friend Jo Wenberg.

“Jo is a human being — Jo is a light in my life,” he gushed during a February episode of Vanderpump Rules. “I want to clear things up. Jo was never living with me. Was she staying with me sporadically? Yes. She’s not my girlfriend, she never was. We had a whirlwind romance but we are just buds now.”

That same month, Schwartz walked back his comments about a “whirlwind romance” with Wenberg.

“There were maybe mixed signals there a little bit. We had a lightning in a bottle situation for a while there,” Schwartz explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I don’t know if it was sustainable given my mental state of being. I don’t know if I was equipped to be in a conventional relationship.”

Schwartz joked he “should have been committed” instead of seeking out a girlfriend, noting, “I was in a very weird place like I have never experienced in my entire life. I’ll shut up now.”

After being asked about his love life, Schwartz hinted that he was seeing someone special. “I would say I am not, not dating. I’m hanging out,” he told Andy Cohen. “I think she would prefer that I didn’t say, but I’m hanging out.”