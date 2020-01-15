Beauty YouTuber Nikkie de Jager — more popularly known as NikkieTutorials — was celebrated this week when she revealed that she was transgender. But not everyone had something nice to say about it.

The sister of Too Faced cofounder Jerrod Blandino, Dani California (@makupprincess) had written in her Instagram bio “Transgender, huh? That’s not the only thing she’s been LYING about.”

Olivia Jade Returns to YouTube to Share Everyday Beauty Routine Amid College Admissions Scandal

Though it was quickly deleted, many users grabbed a screenshot before she got rid of it. Unsurprisingly, this caused a flurry of backlash, with many taking to Twitter to voice their anger.

“How anyone could buy products from a company ran by people like this is beyond me,” tweeted one person.

“This is why I will never support @TooFaced again. Using someone’s gender against them as blackmail? Can’t relate,” wrote another person, while someone else chimed in, “I don’t know who needs to hear this but not ‘coming out’ as transgender isn’t lying, it’s survival. #TooFaced.”

Shane Dawson Launches ‘ShaneGlossin’ on YouTube: ‘I Made Another Channel for Makeup Videos’

The criticism over Dani’s transphobic remarks led Blandino to fire his sister from the cosmetics company.

The brand released a statement from the founder in a Twitter post on Tuesday, January 14.

“I would like to make sure it is understood that although I love my sister very much, the things she says or does have absolutely nothing to do with me and do not in any way reflect me, my opinions, thoughts, or feelings nor speak for me or Too Faced in any way shape or form,” he said. “I have always stood for love, equality, and kindness in my life and everything I do. I am sorry for the hurt she has caused. Let it be known that I am truly shocked and disgusted to my core at her recent actions. I do not tolerate this behavior, and she is no longer an employee of Too Faced. I would like to say how proud I am of Nikkie Tutorials, and how inspired I am for her strength and sharing her beautiful truth with the world. I am sending all my love to her.”