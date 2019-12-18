



She’s back! Olivia Jade, 20, posted her first makeup tutorial since her official return to YouTube on Sunday, December 1.

Hew new video, posted on December 17, spotlights the beauty lover’s current everyday routine. In the 16-minute tutorial, Jade walks her 1.95 million subscribers through her skincare and makeup routine — complete with a chiseled contour, false lashes and a sharp cat-eye.

To give her followers an insider look into her daily regimen, Jade also gave them a glimpse of her outfit of the day. She posed for the camera at the end of the video wearing a zebra print Reformation dress, paired with a blue cardigan, purse and white sneakers.

The beauty influencer took an eight-month hiatus from YouTube following the arrest of her mother, Lori Loughlin and father, Mossimo Giannulli. The two were taken into custody for allegedly paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of California.

In her first video titled “Hi Again,” Jade formally announced that she will resume posting on her channel. Dedicated followers will once again be able to consume her beauty and fashion content, but there will be no discussion of legal matters. “Unfortunately, I’m now allowed to speak on anything going on right now,” the former USC student explained.

According to a source, Loughlin wasn’t happy with her daughter’s decision to go back to YouTube. “Lori was very clear in telling Olivia to remain quiet and not do anything controversial,” the source told Us. “But it seems Olivia, 20, had ‘had enough’ of not being able to speak her mind — and did something about it.”

In that first video, Jade suggests that this is a new beginning for her. “Thank you so much for your patience or if you’ve stuck around for nine months just waiting,” she explained. “Though I’m terrified to make this video and to come back, I know that I also want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction.”