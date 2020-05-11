Too Hot to Handle's Chloe Veitch Regrets Wearing ‘Such Heavy Makeup’

False lashes, lipstick, eyeliner — oh my! If you’ve binge-watched Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle during the COVID-19 quarantine, chances are that you’ve found yourself transfixed by the cast’s flawless makeup looks.

And if you’re new to the show, let Us give you a brief summary. A bunch of single men and women are sent to a private island, unknowingly awaiting a challenge to stay celibate in pursuit of a $100,000 prize.

One of the cast members is Chloe Veitch, 20, from Essex, England. In an interview with Refinery29, published on May 10, the model opened up about her beauty routine and why she regrets wearing a full face of makeup while filming.

“Thinking back to it, I wouldn’t have worn such heavy makeup every day,” the model told the outlet. “I was actually surprised at how much makeup I had on throughout the whole series! I think it was more of an insecurity of mine; I wanted to look perfect, but I prefer myself with no makeup.”

Veitch also admitted that she spent 90 minutes perfecting her makeup each morning for filming. “You’ve got pressure with cameras watching you all the time,” she explained. If your eyeliner is not there anymore, or your lipstick is smudged, you think, ‘I’m going to get judged so hard for this’ with millions of people watching.”

A few budge-proof makeup products Veitch used on the show are Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, MAC Blot Powder/Pressed and the Revolution Pro Neutral Shadow Palette. Clearly, they’re must-haves for vacation, that is, if you intend on rocking a full face of makeup in paradise.

Veitch didn’t leave the show in a relationship, but it seems like she’s living her best life. She told Evening Standard that she’s been DM’ing with professional soccer players and she’s all about sharing positive messages of female empowerment on the ‘gram.

But that’s not to say that no one on the show found love! Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey are not only together, but they’re engaged! The Australian native proposed to his girlfriend over video chat during the Too Hot to Handle reunion special on May 8.

