Tracee Ellis Ross’ Glitzy New Years Eve Outfit Is Giving Winter in the Tropics: ‘Walking Into 2024!’

Tracee Ellis Ross Glitzy New Years Eve Outfit Is Giving Winter in the Tropics Walking into 2024
Tracee Ellis Ross Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross entered 2024 with an unexpected style statement.

“Walking into 2024!” the 51-year-old actress captioned a video via Instagram on Monday, January 1, which showed her wearing a glamorous black sequin dress layered over black trousers. As she strutted through what looks like a tropical paradise complete with palm tree leaves, Tracee wore a fluffy white fur coat draped over her shoulders.

She wore her hair slicked back into a tight bun and opted for a swipe of her signature red lipstick and black eyeliner to top the look off.

By wearing a fur coat in warm weather and layering a dress over a pair of pants, Tracee managed to pull off not one but two unexpected twists in her New Years Eve outfit.

Tracee Ellis Ross style evolution gallery 446

Related: Tracee Ellis Ross' Red Carpet Style: See Her Best Looks

Fans flocked to the comments to show Tracee their love.

“It’s giving Daughter of Diana 🔥,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Yassss!! Like the Motha we all know and love 🙌🏾😍.”

Tracee’s inner circle also commented their support. Gabrielle Union commented, “I love u,” while fitness instructor Tracy Anderson wrote, “Ok my goal in 2024 is to match THIS vibe! You set the tone perfectly for 2024 @traceeellisross ,” followed by a heart emoji.

As the daughter of the iconic singer Diana Ross, viewing fashion as a means of self expression was ingrained in Tracee from an early age.

An Ode to Tracee Ellis Ross! See Her Best and Boldest Fashion Instagram Moments Through the Years

Related: Tracee Ellis Ross Gives the Power Suit a New Meaning, Plus More Looks

“My mum [Diana Ross] was extremely glamorous at home, not just on the stage,” she told Elle UK in a May 2020 interview. “That’s probably why I never go out in full sweats. During my childhood, she would only wear tracksuits if they were fancy and with high heels.”

In the same interview, Tracee explained that clothes helped her to cover up her insecurities. “It was a way to present an identity – if I wore a great outfit, I could conquer the world. When I was a toddler, I’d wrap myself in a bedsheet, wear Mum’s heels and become a queen. Now, clothing is a form of creative expression.”

Golden Globes Hair Through the Years

Tracee Ellis Ross

