Travis Kelce is setting the record straight on his signature fade haircut.

Kelce, 34, opened up about the phenomenon surrounding his viral hairdo during a Monday, February 5, press conference in Las Vegas. “It’s absolutely ridiculous,” he said, acknowledging fans have been requesting the “Travis Kelce” haircut at barber shops. “I got a good fade if you need it though. It’s a two on top and a nice high-to-mid fade with a taper in the back,” he shared, adding, “I didn’t invent that. I just asked for it.”

Kelce’s buzz cut style, which is often associated with Black men, went viral late last month after The New York Times ran a story referring to the ’do as “the Travis Kelce.” Critics were quick to point out that the piece arrived just before the start of Black History Month. “They throw me into the wolves like that,” Kelce joked during the press conference. “That was messed up, man. I don’t want anything to do with that one, man.”

Over the past few months, Kelce’s fashion has been just as noteworthy as his hair. From monochromatic sets and tie-dye pieces to printed tuxedos and more, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end never shies away from experimenting with his look.

Related: Travis Kelce’s Hella Good (Facial) Hair Evolution: Beard, Mustache and Everythin... Travis Kelce’s facial hair has had a surprisingly exciting evolution over the years. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is no stranger to experimenting with new looks when it comes to his beard: From mustaches to goatees, he easily rocks every style. While his go-to look is a trimmed beard, Kelce grew out his facial […]

Last month, he teased his Super Bowl pregame outfit while appearing on an episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “I got a few different things that I got in the closet I might pull out,” he said. “We’re in Vegas, baby!” he added, joking that he might dress up in a Frank Sinatra or Elvis Presley costume. “I might have to bring out all the bells and whistles for this one.”

Kelce’s stylist, Danielle Salzedo, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly in November 2023 about shopping for the NFL player’s wardrobe.

Related: Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Is a Fashion Star: See His Style Evolution in P... Travis Kelce might be one of the NFL’s most accomplished tight ends, but he is equally known for his stylish ensembles off the field. Kelce’s style frequently makes a splash ahead of every Kansas City Chiefs game, whether he struts into a stadium in a tailored suit or a designer two-piece. “Without a doubt, I […]

“He dedicates time to buying online, so he knows what’s out there and what’s new,” she told Us, adding, “I know what he likes, and I find him options with brands we know are his vibe — while also looking for new ones yet to be discovered.”

The stylist also shared that Kelce “spends a significant amount of time” searching through retail and designer sites and has “bought pieces before we can even contact the brand to secure the items.”