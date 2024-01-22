Travis Kelce’s style has been known to turn heads, and he recently caught the attention of the Cheesecake Factory.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, sported a unique travel outfit ahead of the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 21. Kelce rocked a colorful striped turtleneck shirt with a mustard colored blazer and matching pants, pairing the look with a maroon beanie, aviator style sunglasses and gold hoop earrings.

“Beanie szn,” read a post shared via the Chiefs’ official X account alongside a video of Kelce walking outside the airport.

The Cheesecake Factory later weighed in on the look via X, writing, “Fashion Icons @tkelce.” The chain restaurant’s post included a snap of Kelce’s colorful shirt next to their signature takeout bag, which boasts a nearly identical pattern.

Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, also took to X to share his thoughts on the outfit, noting that it “looks like he’s auditioning for a new Wes Anderson film.”

Other eagle-eyed fans pointed out that Travis’ outfit resembled the yellow pants and striped collared top that his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, wore in her “Anti-Hero” music video, which dropped in 2022.

Potential Easter eggs aside, Travis’ look appeared to bring his team good luck. The Chiefs reigned victorious over the Bills 27-24 on Sunday, with Travis scoring two touchdowns.

Before the Chiefs took home the win, Travis’ cheering squad made headlines for their antics during the game.

When Travis scored his first touchdown of the night, Jason, 36, ripped off his shirt and screamed in celebration. The Philadelphia Eagles center was also seen climbing out of the family’s suite to join fans in the stands. At one point, he picked up a little girl who was holding a sign for Swift and brought her over to the window.

The game marked the first time that Swift was spotted with Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, in public since the “Karma” singer began dating Travis during summer 2023. Jason and Travis’ parents, Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce, were also in attendance.

When Travis heard about his brother’s shirtless moment after the game, he laughed it off.

“My brother was shirtless? No, that doesn’t surprise me one bit,” Travis told Westwood One Sports after the game. “I love that guy. And every time we’re not on the field together, we’re always rooting for each other.”

The Chiefs are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium in Maryland on Sunday, January 28. The winner will either play the Detroit Lions or the San Francisco 49ers — depending on the NFC Championship Game’s results — in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 11.