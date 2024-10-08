Travis Kelce is serving major ‘90s vibes with his haircut, and fans — and Us Weekly — can’t get enough.

Kelce, 35, showed off a stylish new coiffure at the recent Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints game at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 7. His brunette strands were parted down the middle, leaving his bangs flopping over his forehead. To complete the new look, the tight end’s hair was shaved on the sides.

While entering the stadium, Kelce kept it casual while wearing black sunglasses, a loosely fitted top and cargo shorts.

Fans were quick to compare the three-time Super Bowl champ’s haircut to multiple ‘90s stars, including Nick Carter, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Rider Strong and more.

“I’m definitely in the minority when I say this but…I love Travis’ hair,” one social media user wrote via X on Monday. “I’m getting Coach Gordon Bombay vibes,” they continued, referencing Emilio Estevez, who played the beloved hockey coach in Disney’s The Mighty Ducks. A second social media user felt Kelce’s hair looked “a bit [like] Zack Morris,” the charming Travis Kelce’s Middle Part and Floppy Bangs are Being Compared to ‘90s Stars: Mark-Paul GosselaarSaved by the Bell character, played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar. while others suggested Carter, 44, Thomas, 43, and Strong, 44, all of whom wore their hair in a similar middle part in the 1990s.

Kelce, who is known to sport a buzz cut, started growing out his hair this past summer. In August, Chiefs teammate and quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was the mastermind behind his new ‘do.

“I’ve been trying to get him to grow his hair out and all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it,” Mahomes, 29, told SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Kelce, 35, and Swift, 34, went public with their relationship in September 2023 when she attended her first Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. Since, she’s released romantic songs about her relationship with Kelce, cheered him on at the 2024 Super Bowl and even gave him a shoutout while accepting the award for Video of the Year for her music video with Post Malone, “Fortnight.”

“The thing is that this video seems very sad when you watch it, but it actually was the most fun video to make,” she gushed. “Something that I’ll always remember is when I would finish a take and I’d say cut and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering ‘woo’ from across the studio where we were shooting it, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis.”

Swift continued, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I wanna thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”

Travis has also shown his support for Swift by attending multiple of her Eras Tour shows, dancing on stage with her in London in July, and he constantly praises her on his “New Heights” podcast, which he co-hosts with older brother Jason Kelce.