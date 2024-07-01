Tyla attended the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, June 30, in a jaw-dropping vintage Versace gown.

The black floor-length dress, which made its runway debut back in 2004, featured a halter neckline, cutouts accented with silver stud detailing, black-and-yellow animal print lining and a high-leg slit.

The 22-year-old South African singer accessorized with diamond jewelry by Jared Atelier, which was worth a staggering $230,000. The pricey jewels included a pair of diamond drop earrings ($12,000), two diamond rings (worth $33,000 and $15,000) and two diamond bracelets (worth $53,000 and $115,000), per People.

At this year’s BET Awards, Tyla won Best New Artist and Best International Act. She was also nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Viewer’s Choice Award.

Related: The Best Fashion From the 2024 BET Awards: What the Stars Wore Hollywood’s biggest names in music, film and beyond showcased their fierce fashion at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, June 30, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Fan-favorite stars graced the red carpet in billowing ball gowns, flirty frocks, stylish suits — all paired with fabulous footwear and glorious glam. After posing for photographers […]

“Oh my gosh this is crazy,” she said in her acceptance speech for Best New Artist. “This is such a gift to be here. I want to dedicate this one to Africa. I want to dedicate this to all the African superstars before me that didn’t get these opportunities that I’m getting. This is just amazing. Africa to the world guys.”

In addition to accepting her awards, Tyla also performed her latest hit song “Jump,” featuring Gunna and Skillibeng. She wore a brown bra-like top, fringe mini skirt and black thigh-high boots as she sang from within a giant barred cage. Her back-up dancers, disguised with body paint as a single giant tiger (a nod to her fans, whom she called “Tygers”) posed artfully behind her.

Tyla’s performance at the BET Awards comes months after she canceled her debut tour due to complications from an injury.

“For the past year I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened,” she wrote in a March 7 Instagram post. “I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes but the pain has only become more agonizing as has the severity of the situation.” Tyla added that she is “absolutely heartbroken” to announce the cancellation of her much-anticipated tour, and that “tickets will automatically be refunded.”