Tyra Banks continues to prove she’s an absolute legend.

When appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday, February 23, the 46-year-old revealed that she still has the swimsuit she wore during arguably the most iconic moment of her career — and it hasn’t been washed.

Who could forget the moment in 2007 when Banks told critics to “kiss my fat a–” on her TV show, wearing the same swimsuit she had on in unflattering paparazzi pictures.

Bravo’s WWHL host Andy Cohen read a viewer’s question on Sunday, asking where she kept the brown one-piece.

“Oh my gosh it is totally in an archive,” she replied. “Oh my god, it is so there. And it still has like the oil and the sand in it. Like I did not wash it. I’m like, ‘It’s gonna stay stank and real.’ I still have it.”

“You must have a good archive,” he responded. To which she replied, “I have a good archive.” We can only imagine!

For those who don’t remember the 2007 incident, the America’s Next Top Model host made headlines when she stepped out on The Tyra Banks Show 12 years ago wearing a strapless one-piece with colorful stripes up top. She stood next to a screen that displayed the pap pics that were taken of her wading into the water wearing the same swimsuit. The media and fans alike criticized her thicker appearance but she had something to say to them.

“To all of you who have something nasty to say to me or to women built like me… I have one thing to say to you,” she said during the segment. “Kiss my fat a–!”

Since then, she’s served as a role model for many young, curvy girls. Recently, she even made her return to modeling, coming out of retirement just last year to appear on the cover of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in a teeny tiny yellow bikini.

