



It turns out Kim Kardashian likes to take a walk down memory lane when it comes to her looks of the past — just like we do!

When one fan on Twitter shared a series of throwback photos of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wearing all kinds of stunning coats, she revealed that she keeps very close track of everything she wears.

“One important question that needs answers is, do you keep any of these coats in your archive @KimKardashian,” @felipemnzp asked on Tuesday, December 24. “They’re all gold!”

She then responded on Thursday with the answer we were all hoping for. “I have every single coat and each one of these outfits all archived with the photo attached to each look! Don’t you worry!” Can you even imagine how incredible the closet is?!

Though the reality star has undergone a major fashion makeup over with the help of her husband Kanye West, it’s nice to know that she still holds onto some chic classics to revisit every now and again.

Back in 2015 when appearing on Live With Kelly and Michael, she shared that the rapper gave her a total closet overhaul. But for things that mattered, she fought back.

“He had his stylists come in and they put everything that he thought wasn’t cool enough in a pile and I walked in and it was a pile to the ceiling of shoes — all my amazing shoes that I loved,” she told the morning show shows. “And I started crying. I was like, ‘I can’t get rid of this stuff, your stylist has no idea what she’s talking about.’ So I put it all in another room and I was like, ‘I’ll trust your opinion, but I’m not getting rid of my stuff.’”