Uma Thurman is taking full advantage of sweater weather.
The Red, White & Royal Blue actress appeared on The View on Monday, October 23, where she discussed her work with Room to Grow, a group that provides “critical support to families raising babies born into low-income circumstances.” On camera, she wore a light blue Prada sweater draped and tied over the shoulders of a white collared shirt. Outside, however, she was photographed layering them up for a fashionable fall moment!
We adore the contrast of this layered look — but we know that layering with long sleeves can be a little frustrating. That’s why we love that this Amazon pullover achieves the look without the worries. It’s also much more affordable than Prada!
Get the SweatyRocks Contrast Collar Drop Shoulder Pullover Sweatshirt for just $33 at Amazon!
This SweatyRocks sweatshirt comes in a perfect light blue shade for channeling Thurman, featuring a white point collar but no actual layers underneath. It’s a stylish illusion that will perfect your preppy outfits. Thurman wore her sweater with darker blue trousers and white sneakers, but you could also mix and match aesthetics. Try styling yours with a ripped jeans and combat booties!
Want more of this type of vibe for your fall wardrobe? Make sure to check out all of the available colors of this pullover on its Amazon page — and shop seven more similar tops we found below!
