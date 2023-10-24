Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Stylish

Channel Uma Thurman’s Preppy Look With This Collared Pullover

By
uma-thurman-collared-sweater
Uma Thurman outside of 'The View' in NYC on October 23, 2023.RCF / MEGA

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Uma Thurman is taking full advantage of sweater weather.

The Red, White & Royal Blue actress appeared on The View on Monday, October 23, where she discussed her work with Room to Grow, a group that provides “critical support to families raising babies born into low-income circumstances.” On camera, she wore a light blue Prada sweater draped and tied over the shoulders of a white collared shirt. Outside, however, she was photographed layering them up for a fashionable fall moment!

We adore the contrast of this layered look — but we know that layering with long sleeves can be a little frustrating. That’s why we love that this Amazon pullover achieves the look without the worries. It’s also much more affordable than Prada!

uma-thurman-collared-sweater-2
Uma Thurman outside of ‘The View’ in NYC on October 23, 2023. RCF / MEGA
See it!

Get the SweatyRocks Contrast Collar Drop Shoulder Pullover Sweatshirt for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

This SweatyRocks sweatshirt comes in a perfect light blue shade for channeling Thurman, featuring a white point collar but no actual layers underneath. It’s a stylish illusion that will perfect your preppy outfits. Thurman wore her sweater with darker blue trousers and white sneakers, but you could also mix and match aesthetics. Try styling yours with a ripped jeans and combat booties!

Want more of this type of vibe for your fall wardrobe? Make sure to check out all of the available colors of this pullover on its Amazon page — and shop seven more similar tops we found below!

sweatyrocks-collared-pullover-amazon
Amazon
See it!

Get the SweatyRocks Contrast Collar Drop Shoulder Pullover Sweatshirt for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop more similar items we love:

Remidoo Collared Half-Button Crop Top

Remidoo Women's Collared Half Button Long Sleeve Polo Crop Top Sweatshirt Light Blue Medium
Remidoo
$25.00
See it!

Allegra K Peter Pan Collar Short-Sleeve Blouse

Allegra K Women's Vintage Peter Pan Collar Contrast Puff Halloween Short Sleeve Blouse Top Large Blue
Allegra K
$28.00
See it!

Jdzhwqu Collar Tunic Sweatshirt

Tunic Shirts for Women, Womens Cute White Lapel Collar Long Sleeve Formal Blouse Professional Vintage Cozy Stretchable Trapeze Flared Hem Slim Fit Tops Pullover Sweatshirts Teal M
JCZHWQU
$29.00
See it!

Not your style? Explore more Amazon Fashion here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

In this article

1251395641uma_thurman_290x206

Uma Thurman

