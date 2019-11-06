



Lack of Color designers (and couple) Tess Corvaia and Robert Tilbury have a knack for creating chic hats. The duo has made headgear worn by It-girls including Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Kaia Gerber, Rihanna, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Elsa Hosk, Romee Strijd, Olivia Wilde, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Vanessa Hudgens to name a few since its launch in 2011.

From wool fedoras with fun details like scarves, ribbons and gold ornaments, to wide-brimmed straw hats in various shapes, to fisherman hats in different fabrics, to berets, classic caps and bucket hats in pretty colors and more — it’s clear there is a topper for all your needs.

“The hat is the cherry on top of any outfit. … You can wear one with anything and everything and our hats really are so versatile. We imagine customers wearing our hats anywhere from the Maldives on a tropical island vacation to an adventure through the Canyons to an adventure in the snow,” Corvaia told Stylish.

Their must-haves for this holiday season: “My new favorite vacation hat from our new collection has to be the Scalloped Dolce Hat because I love the wave brim and the cream neck tie,” she dished.

But, if you’re heading to a cooler destination, Tilbury suggests that you have a rancher style hat on deck. “They are perfect for a winter vacation because they come in a range of neutral and seasonal colors,“ he said.

Their other go-to hat is a ‘90s style that’s been popular with celebs throughout the summer — and they don’t think the trend is going away anytime soon.

“I think bucket hats are still hot and we introduced fun, new custom printed, wider buckets in this collection,” Corvaia revealed.

The reason she predicts they’ll remain so popular comes down to their ability to come along with you on every adventure without any fuss. “Bucket hats are really easy to wear because you can throw them in your bag, take them to the beach or while riding your bike” she explained.

To get inspiration for all the hats they create, the duo takes a trip back in time to different decades and are influenced by icons and styles from the past.

“First and foremost, we look to vintage pieces, editorials, runways and photographs. … We’ve always been very interested in fashion and our love for hats was sparked by our grandparents’ and parents’ vintage hats around the house,” Corvaia said.

“We’re inspired by Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, Lauren Hutton, Jane Birkin and Brigitte Bardot. They are the ultimate icons when it comes to being understated, effortless, timeless and cool,” Tilbury added.

Besides being the perfect accessory to amp up any outfit, Lack of Color hats also provide a major purpose. “We love our homeland, Australia, just as much as anywhere else in the world, but it also cops a lot of sun and it’s an Aussie essential to own a hat and always have one in your car for wherever the day may take you,” Tilbury said.

“Sun protection is so important, we have to protect the goods — that beautiful face,” Corvaia noted.