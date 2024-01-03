Valerie Bertinelli is not here for negative or judgemental comments about her appearance.

Bertinelli, 63, took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 2, to respond to trolls who accused her of wearing a wig and using too many filters. “I’m filming with no filter today because some of y’all get really bent out of shape when I choose to use a filter,” Bertinelli said. “Oh, and another person commented that I’m wearing a wig. Can you get me a wig without flipping gray roots then please?!” Bertinelli continued while pulling back her hair and revealing her silver streaks. “I’m tired of getting my roots done every two weeks.”

While some of Bertinelli’s followers need to “chill out,” she praised “99.9%” of her fans for being “really kind, sweet people who don’t give a flying flip if I have roots or [if] I put a filter on.I mean, seriously.”

“PSA about filters and grey roots 😂,” Bertinelli captioned the post. Celebrity friends and fans were quick to support the TV personality in her comments section.

Saved By the Bell alum Tiffani Thiessen wrote, “Don’t give that any energy friend. It ain’t worth it. I literally erase and ignore that noise. Did that for my sanity a long time ago. lol! Happy New Year gorgeous ❤️❤️,” while another social media user told Bertinelli, “You look great.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Bertinelli got real on social media. In November 2023 she opened up about aging.

“I’m just having trouble wrapping my head around this aging stuff because in my brain, I am still this young, goofy, let’s-have-fun girl,” she said in the social media clip. Bertinelli went on to share that she’s noticed “parts of my body that are sagging that didn’t used to sag,” adding, “What the hell is that?”

“Aging is such a trip 🤯,” she captioned the post.