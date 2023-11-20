The popular restaurant and lounge SUR, located in West Hollywood and co-owned by Lisa Vanderpump, has been the site of drama-filled plotlines, endless cocktails, and paisley-print dresses since the mid 2000s.

The now iconic paisley dresses, which have been the uniform of SUR staff and the cast of Vanderpump Rules for over ten years, are now available for purchase online.

SUR’s official Instagram page posted a snap of the Vanderpump Rules cast posing in the matching paisley dresses with the caption: “Shop our iconic SUR dresses ✨ available now on our website! We have limited quantities, so be sure to get yours before they’re gone‼️ #SurRules.”

The photo was taken during one of the show’s first ever photoshoots to promote Season 1, which premiered in January 2013.

Fans noticed amusing details in the photo that were indicative of 2010s fashion. “This has to be a record for the most statement necklaces in a single photo. 😂,” one commented. Another wrote, “ICONIC✨.”

The dresses are retailing for $75 each on SUR’s website. Designed in France and made in India, the paisley frocks are one size only and available in limited quantities.

Customers can choose from three selections of color schemes; pink and black with pink sequins, blue and brown with gold sequins, and white and multicolor with red sequins.

Specifically, these styles were seen on Vanderpump Rules’ cast members Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute.

If fans wish to rep SUR’s merch in a more understated way, they can also shop their plain black tee shirts and black baseball cap featuring SUR’s logo.

The paisley print has a rich history. It can be traced back to India in the 11th century, near the region of Kashmir. It had quite the revival in the early 2000s with the help of Vera Bradley. Ever since, only a handful of celebrities have been spotted wearing the artful print.

In 2019 and in 2020, thanks to the Italian clothing brand Etro, paisley had a brief revival.

In September 2019, Alessandra Ambrosio was photographed at Milan Fashion Week wearing an Etro red, green and white Paisley print cutout dress. Fast forward a few months later, in February 2020, model Elsa Hosk wore a pair of red and white Etro paisley print pants — also to Milan Fashion Week. Later that same year, in August 2020, Bella Hadid posted an Instagram selfie sporting a pair of blue, yellow and orange paisley print pants, also by Etro.