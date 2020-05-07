Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz Dyes Hair Bright Red

Well, it looks like Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz just cured a case of quarantine boredom. The 37-year-old unexpectedly dyed his hair a bold shade of red and documented the process on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 6.

In the video, Schwartz is filmed shaking up a bottle of red hair dye while wearing black gloves to prevent disaster. Behind the mysterious bottle of hair color, viewers catch a glimpse of an instruction manual, scissors and what looks like a hair styling product.

In the next video, the Minnesota native wore a pair of sunglasses to take a mirror video of himself and his wife Katie Maloney dancing to “Sexual Healing” by Marvin Gaye. In the clip, he no longer sports his brown locks, but instead a brand new shade of dark auburn.

“I dyed Tom’s hair and now he looks like Archie from Riverdale,” said the 33-year-old reality star on her Instagram Story.

“What do we think?” she asked her one million followers. “I think you look hot,” she told her hubby, before bursting into a fit of giggles.

Maloney’s experimented with different hair colors over the years, but never Schwartz. The closest he’s come to ditching his signature brown hair was when he was transformed into an old man with gray hair for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s joint bachelor and bachelorette party.

Schwartz isn’t the only Vanderpump Rules cast member who’s experimented with hair changes while quarantining during the COVID-19 outbreak. Ariana Madix snapped a photo of her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, rocking the beginning stages of a beard and a mustache.

And Stassi Shroeder’s been embracing her natural hair during self-isolation, too. In April, she showed followers that she took out her hair extensions to reveal her natural long bob.

“Ladies with extensions during quarantine: TAKE THEM OUT. It will free you,” she wrote atop of an Instagram Story selfie.

If there’s one lesson to take from the Vanderpump Rules cast during this time, it’s to get a little experimental with your hairdo. What have you got to lose?

