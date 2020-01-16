Vanessa Hudgens isn’t letting a breakup crush her sense of style!

On Wednesday, January 15, the 31-year-old stepped out for the first time since her split with Austin Butler looking absolutely gorgeous at the Bad Boys for Life premiere.

Making her way down the red carpet, the High School Musical star stunned in a white Georges Shobeika dress embellished with white feathers from the collar along the single sleeve to the waist, and beautiful silver sequin detailing across the bodice. The asymmetrical piece is from the designer’s fall 2019 couture collection.

Paired perfectly with Hudgens’ bold, beautiful fashion choice was the rosy look makeup artist Allan Avendaño created for the star. Using products from Kosas Cosmetics, the pro added touches of pink to her lips, cheeks and lids. Then to amp up the drama, he gave her a subtle cat eye and luxuriously long lashes.

As for her hair, stylist Chad Wood also played into the major glam moment with big loose waves.

Hudgens appears in the film as detective Kelly alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence who are back for the third installment to reprise their roles as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.

It’s no surprise that the Grease: Live star used this event as a chance to flaunt her newly single stuff after dating Butler for nearly a decade.

On Tuesday, January 14, Us exclusively revealed that the two were calling it quits after nine years. “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” a source told Us.

Rumors of their separation had been circulating over the past month, spending the holidays apart. In fact, the last time the two appeared together on her social media was back in October.