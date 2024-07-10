Vanessa Hudgens has a new baby and a fresh blowout.

Hudgens, 35, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 9, to share her new ’do with fans just a week after giving birth to her first child with husband Cole Tucker. The actress showed off her signature dark waves, parted down the middle with a wispy face frame. She flashed a smile for the camera before giving Us a kiss through the screen to the tune of Erykah Badu’s “Hello.”

“Fresh trim n blow out got me feelin myself lol,” she captioned the clip.

Hudgens completed her new look with a flowy, orange floral blouse, a heart-shaped locket, and a natural blushy makeup look.

Several outlets reported on Wednesday July 3 that Hudgens welcomed her first child with Tucker, 28. The child’s name, birthday, and sex have yet to be revealed.

“Mom, Dad and baby are happy and healthy,” Hudgens wrote on Instagram, confirming the birth, calling it a “special time.”

Hudgens announced her pregnancy in March at the 2024 Oscars, showing off her bump in a black Vera Wang gown. The High School Musical actress revealed in June 2023 that the pair had been hoping to start a family soon after tying the knot.

“They both want a family now and that’s what’s driving them toward getting married [soon],” a source told Us Weekly, saying Hudgens has “no doubt” that Tucker will be a great dad.

Hudgens married the baseball player in Mexico in December 2023 after 3 years together. She later told Vogue it was “the most magical weekend” of her life.

“Literally talking about it right now, I’m getting teary-eyed. I couldn’t have dreamt it to be any better,” she said.