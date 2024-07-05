Vanessa Hudgens and husband Cole Tucker are basking in baby bliss!

Hudgens, 35, confirmed via Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 4, that she recently gave birth to the couple’s first baby.

“Mom, Dad and baby are happy and healthy,” Hudgens wrote, in part, via Instagram Story, calling it a “special time.”

The High School Musical star and Tucker, 28, have yet to confirm their little one’s name, sex or birth date.

Hudgens initially announced her pregnancy in March while cohosting the Oscars red carpet.

“Oscar’s 2024! One for the books 😝🥳🥰♥️,” Hudgens wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a photo as she cradled her baby bump in a black turtleneck Vera Wang gown.

Throughout Hudgens’ pregnancy, Tucker was her No. 1 supporter.

“Cole hasn’t left Vanessa’s side throughout her pregnancy,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “It’s only making her fall even more in love with him. She knows Cole will make an amazing father.”

Hudgens and the MLB star were first linked in February 2021, getting engaged two years later.

“It feels amazing. It’s so funny, I was talking about this with Cole. People are always like, ‘Does it feel different? [Do] things feel different [getting engaged]?’ That was always my question normally, but now I get to be asked it,” Hudgens said of her engagement during an April 2023 appearance on Today. “And you know what, it actually does. There’s a sense of security. You feel so safe. It’s the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée.”

At the time, Hudgens stressed that she quickly “knew” that Tucker was The One.

“After our first weekend together, I called my sister and was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband,’” the actress quipped.

Hudgens and Tucker tied the knot in Mexico in December 2023.

“It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life,” Hudgens recalled to Vogue. “I am so grateful that we got to have a private wedding, and it helped that I took everyone’s phones away. It was amazing because at the dinner, I would look around and everyone was talking to each other — our family and friend groups coming together and creating real relationships that I know they’re going to invest real time into.”

She continued at the time: “Seeing that and bringing everyone together and celebrating us, it was just so magical. Literally talking about it right now, I’m getting teary-eyed. I couldn’t have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations.”